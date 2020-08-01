Falcon Report
Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 1st, 2020

Christopher Smitherman II

July 29th-July 31st

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Keanu Neal

Atlanta Falcons 2020 season preview of safety Keanu Neal.

Christian Crittenden

Who Will Give You More Value In Fantasy Football: Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley?

Fantasy Football, who are you taking? Julio Jones in the second round or Calvin Ridley in the fourth?

William B. Carver

Opinion: The NFL Top 100 List Is Correct

Fans may be upset but the players got the NFL Top 100 right !

William B. Carver

by

KittySpice

OPINION: Do not fall for this #NFL100 tactic

Debating is fun. It also can be a waste a breath, however. Protect your energy.

Rashad Milligan

Vick shows out against the Rams.

Michael Vick does it all against the Rams in his first home playoff game.

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons Season Preview 2020: James Carpenter

What will James Carpenter's role be in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Christian Blake

With limited roster spots and a ton of receivers. Christian Blake will need to outshine his receiving corps teammates in order to secure the final receiver roster spot.

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons Place Two Players On Reserve/ COVID-19 list

The most recent additions to the Reserve/ COVID-19 list now make five players for the Atlanta Falcons

Christian Crittenden

Report: Atlanta Falcons To Sign Darqueze Dennard

The Atlanta Falcons signed Darqueze Dennard, a former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, on Thursday.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Justin McCray

New guard Justin McCray will find himself in a familiar role by adding depth to a troubled Atlanta Falcons offensive line

William B. Carver