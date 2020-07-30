Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Justin McCray

William B. Carver

The Atlanta Falcons had issues protecting Matt Ryan last season. If the Falcons plan on contending, the offensive line will need to remain healthy and keep Ryan upright.

The offensive line was under construction all season long.

Insert 2020, the Falcons are still adding to their offensive line. They signed Justin McCray in the offseason to add depth to an injury prone offensive line.

McCray has been in the league for four years but in a short time he has been a journeymen. He has played for the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers and most recently with the Cleveland Browns. 

McCray has also played in the Arena league.

2019 Season

McCray started 4 out of 15 games last season at guard for the Browns. 

He was on an offensive line that blocked for running back Nick Chubb, who ran for second most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,494 yards . McCray was only penalized for five infractions last season four of which were false starts .

 McCray was occasionally featured on the special teams unit.

2020 Outlook

McCray at 6-foot-3, 315 pound guard is nearly the same size as guard Chris Lindstrom The Falcons need the added depth with uncertainty at the offensive line positions.  

He was listed as a right tackle for the 2017 Green Bay Packers , so he does have the ability to play multiple positions on the line if needed. 

McCray spoke with Kelsey Conway after signing with the Falcons. 

McCray understands his versatility and experience will be needed, “They know that I can play a bunch of spots. That I’ve been doing this, pretty much the same thing since I’ve been in the league. They said if I work hard and put some good stuff together then we will see where I end up landing at.”

The offensive line just doesn't need depth it needs good depth. McCray can be backup or he can challenge the other guards for a starting position.

Either way he will only have training camp available to show his value.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons Tied At No. 20 in ESPN Future Power Rankings

The Atlanta Falcons tied with the Miami Dolphins at No. 20 in the NFL Future Power Rankings

Christian Crittenden

Report: NFL Not Reconsidering Bubble As Solution Against COVID-19

Should the NFL consider placing its players in a bubble this season?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan Left Off NFL's Top 100, Other Atlanta Falcons Also Disrespected By Awful List

The NFL's Annual 'Top 100' has became a punching bag and nothing more.

Zach Hood

Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons Unsure Of Todd Gurley's Workload During Training Camp

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! July 29th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons' news you missed since July 25th! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank Needs To Help Save The NFL From Donald Trump

Since this is a presidential election year, the NFL is endanger of having Donald Trump trying to use the league to his advantage in ugly ways.

Terence Moore

Dan Quinn hasn’t talked to Falcons about opting out of season due to COVID-19

Dan Quinn hasn’t talked to the Atlanta Falcons about COVID-19 opt-out for the 2020 season.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Qadree Ollison

How does Qadree Ollison fit with the 2020 Atlanta Falcons?

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons Place Rookie Jaylinn Hawkins On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Zach Hood

Atlanta Falcons rookies test negative for COVID-19, participate in Monday workouts

A.J. Terrell and the rest of the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 rookies tested negative for COVID-19 and began training camp workouts Monday.

Chris Vinel