Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Justin McCray

The Atlanta Falcons had issues protecting Matt Ryan last season. If the Falcons plan on contending, the offensive line will need to remain healthy and keep Ryan upright.

The offensive line was under construction all season long.

Insert 2020, the Falcons are still adding to their offensive line. They signed Justin McCray in the offseason to add depth to an injury prone offensive line.

McCray has been in the league for four years but in a short time he has been a journeymen. He has played for the Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers and most recently with the Cleveland Browns.

McCray has also played in the Arena league.

2019 Season

McCray started 4 out of 15 games last season at guard for the Browns.

He was on an offensive line that blocked for running back Nick Chubb, who ran for second most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,494 yards . McCray was only penalized for five infractions last season four of which were false starts .

McCray was occasionally featured on the special teams unit.

2020 Outlook

McCray at 6-foot-3, 315 pound guard is nearly the same size as guard Chris Lindstrom The Falcons need the added depth with uncertainty at the offensive line positions.

He was listed as a right tackle for the 2017 Green Bay Packers , so he does have the ability to play multiple positions on the line if needed.

McCray spoke with Kelsey Conway after signing with the Falcons.

McCray understands his versatility and experience will be needed, “They know that I can play a bunch of spots. That I’ve been doing this, pretty much the same thing since I’ve been in the league. They said if I work hard and put some good stuff together then we will see where I end up landing at.”

The offensive line just doesn't need depth it needs good depth. McCray can be backup or he can challenge the other guards for a starting position.

Either way he will only have training camp available to show his value.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon