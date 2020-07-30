Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Christian Blake

William B. Carver

The NFL has announced there will be no preseason games.

NFL rosters will be reduced to 80 players.

These new changes , which are due to COVID-19, will add extra pressure for players trying to make a roster spot.

The Atlanta Falcons currently have 11 wide receivers on their roster. Most teams may only keep six wide receivers on a roster.

Christian Blake , a second-year Falcon is on the outside looking in.

2019 Season

Blake saw his first action in 2019. He spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad . 

The Falcons activated Blake for 9 games last season in which he started 3. Blake had 11 receptions for 91 yards. 

Blake had his best game on Thanksgiving night against the New Orleans Saints. He had 6 receptions for 57 yards. Blake had the second most targets in that game behind Calvin Ridley. 

Blake also played on special teams in 2019 where he recorded one tackle.

2020 Outlook

Like Blake’s rookie year, he may find himself on the practice squad. 

The Falcons do have depth at receiver. Among the returning receivers, the Falcons added former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell back in March. 

Throw in the reduction of roster spots and cancellation of preseason games that equals tough decisions for the Falcon’s coaching staff. Who makes the team will be based off training camp only performances.

He will likely see most of his action with the second and third team offense during training camp. 

 Blake will need an outstanding camp if he plans to land an active roster spot.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter: @FalconsSI @1williambrandon

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook and William Brandon on Facebook

Follow my YouTube channel: William Brandon

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Atlanta Falcons To Sign Darqueze Dennard

The Atlanta Falcons signed Darqueze Dennard, a former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback, on Thursday.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Justin McCray

New guard Justin McCray will find himself in a familiar role by adding depth to a troubled Atlanta Falcons offensive line

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons Tied At No. 20 in ESPN Future Power Rankings

The Atlanta Falcons tied with the Miami Dolphins at No. 20 in the NFL Future Power Rankings

Christian Crittenden

Report: NFL Not Reconsidering Bubble As Solution Against COVID-19

Should the NFL consider placing its players in a bubble this season?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan Left Off NFL's Top 100, Other Atlanta Falcons Also Disrespected By Awful List

The NFL's Annual 'Top 100' has became a punching bag and nothing more.

Zach Hood

Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons Unsure Of Todd Gurley's Workload During Training Camp

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! July 29th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons' news you missed since July 25th! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank Needs To Help Save The NFL From Donald Trump

Since this is a presidential election year, the NFL is endanger of having Donald Trump trying to use the league to his advantage in ugly ways.

Terence Moore

Dan Quinn hasn’t talked to Falcons about opting out of season due to COVID-19

Dan Quinn hasn’t talked to the Atlanta Falcons about COVID-19 opt-out for the 2020 season.

Chris Vinel

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Qadree Ollison

How does Qadree Ollison fit with the 2020 Atlanta Falcons?

Chris Vinel