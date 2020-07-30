Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Christian Blake

The NFL has announced there will be no preseason games.

NFL rosters will be reduced to 80 players.

These new changes , which are due to COVID-19, will add extra pressure for players trying to make a roster spot.

The Atlanta Falcons currently have 11 wide receivers on their roster. Most teams may only keep six wide receivers on a roster.

Christian Blake , a second-year Falcon is on the outside looking in.

2019 Season

Blake saw his first action in 2019. He spent his entire rookie year on the practice squad .

The Falcons activated Blake for 9 games last season in which he started 3. Blake had 11 receptions for 91 yards.

Blake had his best game on Thanksgiving night against the New Orleans Saints. He had 6 receptions for 57 yards. Blake had the second most targets in that game behind Calvin Ridley.

Blake also played on special teams in 2019 where he recorded one tackle.

2020 Outlook

Like Blake’s rookie year, he may find himself on the practice squad.

The Falcons do have depth at receiver. Among the returning receivers, the Falcons added former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell back in March.

Throw in the reduction of roster spots and cancellation of preseason games that equals tough decisions for the Falcon’s coaching staff. Who makes the team will be based off training camp only performances.

He will likely see most of his action with the second and third team offense during training camp.

Blake will need an outstanding camp if he plans to land an active roster spot.

