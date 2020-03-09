Falcons agree to terms with DE Steven Means

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with defensive end Steven Means on a one-year extension, as well as waived offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil. Means spent the 2019 season on IR with an Achilles injury after playing in eight games (four starts) in 2018 for the Falcons, totaling 14 tackles, including three for loss to go with one sack.

Means was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2013 draft and appeared in 10 games during his rookie season. The University of Buffalo alum has also spent time on the Ravens and Texans practice squads.

Before Means joined the Falcons back in 2018, he spent the previous three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing 14 games during that span. His career totals include 26 tackles (15 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

McNeil, a twenty-five year old out of the University of Louisville, was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad in October of 2019, and signed a reserve/future contract on Dec. 30, 2019.

Another small move for Atlanta, but notable as the team is expected to lose defensive ends Vic Beasley and Adrian Clayborn in free agency. More moves are sure to come with free agency nearing, stay tuned as the Falcons round the roster into shape this Spring. With not much cap space to work with, Atlanta may be better suited at adding talent via the 2020 NFL Draft, as the hold three of the first 55 picks come late April.