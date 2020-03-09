The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Game Day

Falcons agree to terms with DE Steven Means

Zach Hood

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with defensive end Steven Means on a one-year extension, as well as waived offensive tackle Lukayus McNeil. Means spent the 2019 season on IR with an Achilles injury after playing in eight games (four starts) in 2018 for the Falcons, totaling 14 tackles, including three for loss to go with one sack. 

Means was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2013 draft and appeared in 10 games during his rookie season. The University of Buffalo alum has also spent time on the Ravens and Texans practice squads.

Before Means joined the Falcons back in 2018, he spent the previous three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing 14 games during that span. His career totals include 26 tackles (15 solo), five tackles for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

McNeil, a twenty-five year old out of the University of Louisville, was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad in October of 2019, and signed a reserve/future contract on Dec. 30, 2019.

Another small move for Atlanta, but notable as the team is expected to lose defensive ends Vic Beasley and Adrian Clayborn in free agency. More moves are sure to come with free agency nearing, stay tuned as the Falcons round the roster into shape this Spring. With not much cap space to work with, Atlanta may be better suited at adding talent via the 2020 NFL Draft, as the hold three of the first 55 picks come late April. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Travis Dimitroff hints at potential draft day movement for Falcons

What will the Falcons do in the 2020 NFL draft?

Zach Hood

by

Aenemia

Saving the Falcons: Episode 2

Terence Moore

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Offensive tackles

Who are the best offensive tackles that are available in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Jeremy Johnson

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Tight ends

The Falcons will be in the tight end pool after the news of Austin Hooper testing free agency.

Malik Brown

Top performers from the combine the Falcons should consider drafting

The Atlanta Falcons met with 13 players at the 2020 NFL combine. Here is a look at how the top running backs performed.

Christian Crittenden

PFF defensive interior draft rankings

Pro Football Focus released it's top 10 defensive interior line prospects in the 2020 nfl draft. Here are some of the players the Atlanta Falcons should target.

Christian Crittenden

The Falcons should trade up for Isaiah Simmons

Isaiah Simmons is a rare talent who will be gone before Atlanta's 16th pick. So the Falcons should go get him.

Brady Pfister

by

Malik Brown

PFF Draft Rankings: Safety

ProFootball Focus released it list of the top 10 safties in the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are some of the players the Atlanta Falcons could target

Christian Crittenden

by

Malik Brown

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Linebackers

Multiple linebackers have been rumored 2020 NFL Draft targets of the Falcons. Should Atlanta go after any of these players?

Chris Vinel

USA Today gives the Falcons secondary help in latest post-combine mock draft

With uncertainty in the Falcons secondary, USA Today clears the air in latest mock draft

Malik Brown