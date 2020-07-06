The Atlanta Falcons have made two new additions to their scouting department. The team announced that they have added, Kjahna O and Shelly Harvey as full-time employees to serve as scouting coordinators, to work under general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

The pair become the third and fourth women to be hired in full-time scouting roles by NFL teams in 2020, with Hannah Burnett for the Giants and Kathleen Woods for the Browns were the two.

Harvey joins the Falcons organization after serving as the on-campus recruiting coordinator at Tulane University last year. She was in charge of gameday recruiting last season also managed all aspects of on-campus recruiting. In addition to working at Tulane for a year, Harvey has experience working as a recruiting intern at the University of Houston and at LSU.

O spent last season as a graduate assistant at the University of South Carolina working in the football and recruiting personnel department. While she was there, O received her masters of science in Sports and Entertainment Management. She has experience cutting up the game film, working in operations, and other tasks that revolved around recruiting.

The NFL continues to make strides when it comes time to hiring women. Lindsay Jones cites that the NFL has moved Women’s Careers in Football Forum to the combine in Indianapolis has provided plenty of networking opportunities. Since the change in location in 2017, nearly 100 women have landed jobs and internships.