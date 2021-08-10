WATCH Atlanta Falcons Highlights: Big Interceptions Stand Out

Spectacular interceptions are in focus from the Atlanta Falcons as we take a look at Monday's practice highlights.

The Atlanta Falcons open their preseason schedule on Friday night against Julio Jones and the Tennessee Titans. They will do so with a revamped defense that's trying to get its hands on the ball.

After spending Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it was back to heat of the Flowery Branch training facility. Several players kept the action hot, including guys who recorded highlight-reel interceptions.

The first comes from fourth-year cornerback Isaiah Oliver. It's been a relatively quiet preseason for Oliver with a lot of the focus being on the new safeties and second year cornerback A.J. Terrell, but Oliver had arguably the play of the preseason.

On a pass intended for rookie Frank Darby, Oliver comes from the blind side, elevates, and brings down a Matt Ryan pass with one hand.

That play is followed by a classic tip drill won by second-year linebacker Mykal Walker. Walker is considerably bigger this camp having put on 15 pounds, but he hasn't lost any agility.

A.J. McCarron throws a pass intended for tight end John Raine, but it's broken up by safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The ball appears to bounce off linebacker Brandon Copeland, again off the helmet and backside of Hawkins before Walker swoops in out of nowhere to make the interception.

The next several plays show the offense getting in some good work with Calvin Ridley, Mike Davis, and Olamide Zaccheaus all making catches.

Rookie wide receiver Darby continues his good work with a catch after a speed-out got good separation. Darby was the last pick of the draft for the Falcons, but he stands a good shot of making the active roster.

Tajae Sharpe is shown in his new No. 4 jersey. At 6-4 and 194 pounds, he brings some size to an otherwise smallish receiving crew.

Running back Caleb Huntley hasn't been spoken about much so far in preseason, but he had an excellent run and showed good quickness in the open field.

The rookie from Ball State rushed for 1,275 yards as a junior in 2019 before being limited to three games in 2020.

Defensive end Dante Fowler was activated from the injured/COVID-19 list this week, but he wasn't featured in the reel.