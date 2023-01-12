Falcons Praise 'Powerful' Ta'Quon Graham's Winning Impact

Ta'Quon Graham landed on injured reserve in Week 11. But the Atlanta Falcons saw a ton of growth in their second-year defensive lineman.

Despite missing the final six games of the season, the Atlanta Falcons are encouraged by the growth Ta'Quon Graham exhibited in his second season.

Graham recorded 34 tackles in 11 games this season, 19 more than what he was able to do in 13 contests in his rookie campaign.

The Falcons are beginning to view Graham as a crucial piece to the future development of the defense.

"The way he's able to collapse the pocket sometimes which allows you to get them on the edge, I thought TQ had made a lot of strides there," Smith said. "Powerful player. TQ was having a huge impact on us - it's not just the stats, the impact he has. Even going back to Kyle (Pitts) - last year he had 1,000 yards and makes the Pro Bowl, we were a different offense. This year, (I) kept saying the impact he had on winning - one thing's not lost on us in the value of Kyle and TQ both (is) the impact they have on this team."

To be put in the same sentence as Kyle Pitts, who broke several records as a rookie and was the fourth overall pick in last year's draft, is significant and a major compliment.

The Falcons know that in order for a rebuild to work, hitting on late picks is crucial. And they feel that their fifth-round pick from a year ago could be one of those necessary puzzle pieces.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the SI.com team page here