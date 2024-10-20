Falcons Thumped by Seahawks as Winning Streak Ends: 3 Takeaways
The Atlanta Falcons' three-game winning streak came to a sobering end Sunday, as the Falcons (4-3) suffered a 34-14 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
After scoring 100 points in its previous three games, Atlanta's offense struggled, as did its defense. Kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 54-yard field goal, his second miss from 50-plus yards this season. In essence, the Falcons' loss was a three-phase effort.
Here are three takeaways from Sunday's defeat ...
Penalties, Turnovers Disrupt Falcons Offense
Atlanta's offense set the tone for its day on the first drive. The unit had three false starts, all from different players -- center Ryan Neuzil, left tackle Jake Matthews and tight end Kyle Pitts. By game's end, Atlanta totaled five penalties for 30 yards.
But penalties weren't the only aspect in which the Falcons hurt themselves.
Seattle's defense entered Sunday with only four takeaways on its resume. It secured three in as many possessions in the fourth quarter.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked by Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe, and Cousins fumbled. Another Seattle edge rusher, Derick Hall, picked up the ball and returned it 64 yards for a touchdown.
The following drive, with Atlanta trying to bring its deficit back to two possessions, Cousins's pass went right through the hands of receiver Drake London and was intercepted by cornerback Josh Jobe.
Forcing the issue, Cousins was intercepted once again the drive after, overthrowing tight end Kyle Pitts in the middle of the field. Seahawks defensive back Coby Bryant earned his first career interception.
Atlanta's Defense Struggles as Pass Rush Woes Continue
Perhaps the most important swing of the game came in the final two minutes of the first half.
The Falcons had the ball, trailing 10-7, and were set to receive the second half kickoff. Their offense punted, and their defense allowed a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith to receiver DK Metcalf with four seconds remaining.
Atlanta's offense punched back with a 14-play, 79-yard touchdown drive to start the second half, but the Seahawks responded with a touchdown of their own, and the Falcons failed to punch back.
Seattle finished with 339 net yards of offense. Atlanta's defense gave them three first downs on penalties. Smith went 18-of-28 for 207 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while he and running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet combined for 103 yards and a touchdown on 26 attempts.
The Falcons, who entered Sunday with a league-worst five sacks, mustered only one sack of Smith against an injury-riddled and struggling Seahawks offensive line.
Penix Debuts, 3 Rookies Get First Stats
After Cousins's third giveaway, the Falcons, trailing by 20 points late in the fourth quarter, gave rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. his first NFL action.
Penix threw one pass, a 14-yard completion to fellow rookie and sixth-round receiver Casey Washington on 3rd and 2. The play, which also marked the first NFL catch for Washington, came one snap after sixth-round rookie running back Jase McClellan took his first professional carry for a two-yard gain.
The other six plays of Penix's drive were runs -- one for six yards to Bijan Robinson, the other five to McClellan, who totaled 17 yards.
On the other side of the ball, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro made his first NFL tackle for loss, jumping on Smith after a fumbled snap exchange in the first quarter.
What's Next?
The Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond-James Stadium in Tampa. The Buccaneers play on Monday Night Football, meaning they'll have a short week before the two teams' second meeting.