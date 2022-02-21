Skip to main content

'Burning Love': Falcons Ex Ricardo Allen Retiring

"I'm blessed to be able to take the cleats off on my terms with a true burning love for the game and pretty cool opportunities within reach," Allen wrote.

After six years with the Atlanta Falcons and a 2021 AFC championship season with the Cincinnati Bengals, defensive back Ricardo Allen is calling it a career.

"I've always wondered how it would feel giving up what most people would consider to be 'most of me', and that's being a professional athlete,'' Allen wrote Sunday via Instagram.. "But, the truth is, I'm blessed to be able to say that it's been good. It could have been better with two Super Bowl rings, but who's complaining? Not me.''

Allen became a Falcons starter in his second NFL season and in his third season totaled a career-high 90 tackles to go along with two interceptions as he helped the Falcons to a Super Bowl berth against the eventual-champion New England Patriots.

Allen, 30, finished his career playing as a special-teamer in his second Super Bowl, which saw his Bengals lose to the Rams, 23-20.

Allen spent seven years with the Falcons, who selected him out of Purdue in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

He was a starter in 12 games in his final year with the Falcons in 2020. For his career, Allen totaled 77 starts in 91 games played with 355 tackles, 11 interceptions and 26 passes defended.

"I'm blessed to be able to take the cleats off on my terms with a true burning love for the game and pretty cool opportunities within reach," Allen wrote, suggesting in his post that his next career step might be in coaching.

