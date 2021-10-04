Arthur Smith in No Mood for Bright Spots

The Atlanta Falcons dropped to 1-3 after their loss to their 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team.

The offense did enough to win over the course of the game but couldn't move the ball in the final minutes. Atlanta went three and out with 3:52 left on the clock after Washington had cut the Falcons lead to 30-28.

READ MORE: Falcons had Chances against Washington

The defense has had trouble stopping teams all season. The Falcons allowed three passing touchdowns by Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, pushing their total on the season to 11, tied for the worst in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts.

"Obviously frustrating when you don't finish games," said Falcons head coach Arthur Smith. "We had multiple opportunities to win that game."

"We didn't."

"The second to last offensive drive, right, that was the one that we moved the ball a little bit and then we had the third down call. They picked that up. We punted and we just have to do a better job."

"We had plenty of chances to go pick the ball. We didn't. You have give Washington credit. They made plays when they had to. Quarterback extended plays. He threw them up there and their guys came down."

Heinicke's second touchdown pass to Terry McLaurin was one that springs to mind when Smith says "threw them up there."

Falcons edge rusher Dante Fowler appeared to have Heinicke sacked, but Heinicke was strong enough to break the tackle and loft the ball into the end zone in the face of the Falcons rush.

Despite having two players defending in the end zone, McClaurin was the only player to find the ball. Falcons cornerback T.J. Green was once again victimized on the play.

Smith was asked about Green's involvement after the game.

"There are certain packages of rotations. T.J. is a big guy. Obviously they made the play; we didn't."

The loss put a damper on what was an excellent performance by quarterback Matt Ryan and receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Ryan finished the game with four touchdown passes, three of them to Patterson.

Smith was in no mood for praise after watching his team blow a late lead.

"Patterson had a good game. He was very effective in multiple roles for us, and CP is a good football player."

"But it's hard to say right now. You lose a game like that. Define the bright spots. There's always bright spots. Tomorrow you go through the film, things we gotta work on, and we gotta get a lot of things fixed in a hurry."

There will be less time than usual for the Falcons to get those things fixed. Atlanta heads to London this week to take on the New York Jets. The travel and adjustment to the time difference will eat into the Falcons preparation this week.

It's not exactly a showcase game for the NFL in London as Atlanta and New York bring identical 1-3 records, but it's a game that each team will be desperate for a win.

If the Jets win their second in a row, they'll be able to point to positive momentum with their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The team that leaves London 1-4 will realistically be looking at the 2022 NFL Draft and a possible No. 1 overall pick.