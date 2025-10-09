Elijah Wilkinson Emerging as Key Piece on Falcons Offensive Line
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The offensive line is a unique entity in the NFL. Aside from snap counts, they rarely show up in any box score. Even when things are going well, they are rarely the ones being praised or even discussed. In fact, the only time they find themselves in the limelight is when things are going really, really wrong.
On the last day of training camp, the Atlanta Falcons found themselves in that exact situation.
Seemingly, in a matter of moments, the offensive line lost both of its options at right tackle. Kaleb McGary landed on the injured reserve with a leg injury, meaning he would miss the regular season, while swing tackle Storm Norton underwent an ankle procedure that would cost him, at least, the first four weeks of the regular season.
Naturally, they quickly became the subject of lots of that dreaded conversation.
The Falcons were in a bind. They responded with a flurry of moves, but it turned out their best option may have already been at Flowery Branch.
Elijah Wilkinson, then lining up between guard and tackle in preseason action, was inserted into the position, and he never looked back.
“He’s filled in and done such a nice job,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said. “When you talk about [offensive] linemen, they’re always really good when you’re not mentioning them, and we haven’t.”
For this team, the best has come in his most recent performances. Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades him as having a 55.9 overall (slightly below average), 63.3 pass blocking (average), and a 55.3 run blocking (slightly below average). His best performance came in Week 4, when he was graded with a 69.8 overall. His pass block rate came in at an outstanding 77.8, and his run block rate was 63.3.
Generally, any ‘grades’ like this for an offensive lineman are difficult to evaluate in a vacuum, but the Falcons' head coach tended to agree with the sentiment that Wilkinson is playing some of the best football right now.
“Elijah played his best game yesterday [against the Commanders], probably as a Falcon,” Morris said. “He’s playing well right now.”
Wilkinson quickly went from being a perceived hole on this line to a cog in what has been, again, one of the better units in football according to several metrics.
More importantly, they are keeping Michael Penix Jr. clean (five sacks) and opening up lanes for a rushing attack that is sixth in the NFL in rushing (136.5 yards per game).
“He's done a great job stepping in,” offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said, before complimenting the energy he brings to the team. “I can't say enough good things about Elijah. He's been awesome. And that whole group, collectively, they're playing really well, and it's cool to see them gel. Obviously, offensive line play takes some time to kind of gel throughout the season, but can't say enough good things about Elijah and really the whole group.”
Despite this being his first real run at the tackle position since his days in Denver in 2020, Wilkinson has played like a starter for the Falcons. With overall continuity being as important as it is in playing along the offensive line, he may see his time at right tackle continue -- even when Norton comes back.
To this point, Norton remains on the injured reserve. The Falcons are through the minimum number of games for him to be on the designation, and can open his 21-day return window at any point. Morris was non-committal on his current status, and any timeline remains unknown.
“We've got to see when Storm is able to come back, how quickly he can get back involved and get him into the mix,” the Falcons head coach said. “It's a long season, man, and everybody's going to be a significant contributor at some point. I'm just glad I got him. I'm glad Elijah's been able to play well.”
Norton stepped up last season, playing in a reserve role for a then-injured McGary. He made two starts, against Kansas City and New Orleans, finishing with respectable performances in both games. After McGary went down, it appeared they would need to lean on him again.
What was originally considered to be a critical hole the Falcons needed to address has just as quickly reversed course. With how Wilkinson has been playing, there does not seem to be a reason to hurry him back, or even to make a change.