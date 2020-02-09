The Atlanta Falcons 2019 tight end room was one of the more solid positions groups on the team this season. With Austin Hooper, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham, and Carson Meler.

Coached by Mike Mularkey this group produced for the team whenever their number was called upon. It was expected that Hooper would have a really big year not only because it was his fourth year in the league, but also because its a contract year, and guys always perform better when there is money on the line. Hooper played in 13 games this season due to an MCL injury. Prior to the injury Hooper, caught 56 passes for 608 yards and 6 touchdowns. In his four games post-injury, he slowed down a bit only catching 19 passes for 179 yards and no touchdowns.

Blocking was viewed as his weakness coming into this season and is something that he worked on during the offseason. According to pro football focus his run blocking was rated at a 56.2. Overall he was ranked the eight best tight end in the league according to pro football focus with an overall rating of 78.3. His receiving was rated as an 80 and he was a safety valve for quarterback Matt Ryan.

Stocker, the number two tight end on the team, was the blocker of the two. Pro football focus has him rated as the 34th best tight end with his blocking at 77.5. He provided some solid blocking for a subpar running game. For the season he totaled 8 catches and 53 yards. He didn’t provide much of an impact on the offensive end when hooper went down but in a Week 12 matchup against the Panthers he played 66 percent of the snaps in that game. He was also a special teams contributor playing at least 35 percent of snaps in all of his 15 games except for one.

Graham finished his rookie season having played in all 16 games. The undrafted rookie from Yale caught nine passes for 149 yards and one touchdown. Pro football focus didn’t have him ranked, but his blocking was rated as a 78. He didn’t play much on offense during the season, but his biggest impact came when Hooper went down with an injury. In weeks 11,12 and 13 he played 52,68 and 53 percent of the teams snaps in those games. In week 13 against the New Orleans Saints, he caught two passes for 41 yards and one touchdown. He was primarily a special teams player playing in at least 64 percent of those snaps in all but three games. And the three games he didn’t play much on special teams were because his offensive snaps took a spike.

Heading into the 2020 season the Falcons will have a huge decision make regarding Austin Hooper. After the season that the four-year vet had he could command at least 10 million per year on the open market. Darren Waller signed a three-year extension worth nine million dollars per year with the Oakland Raiders last offseason. So, the market is set, the Falcons only have about six million in cap space so they will need to make some room if they want to resign him.

Stocker is under contract for one more year. The deal is worth over two and a half million dollars with a 750,000 dollar signing bonus that will count against the cap.

If they choose to move on from Hooper there several affordable options on the free-agent market. Greg Olsen, Eric Ebron, and Darren Fells are all solid options that shouldn’t break the bank.

Drafting a tight end is also an option to look out for, Brycen Hopkins, Hunter Bryant, and Jared Pinkney are all players to consider. However, it is hard for rookie tight ends to come in and make an immediate impact.

Hooper provided the offensive production for the tight ends this season, if he is not back they could be in trouble. If he is back the group should be just fine.

The ball is now in general manager Thomas Dimitroff’s hands.