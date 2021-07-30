Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForum
Search
Publish date:

Lee Smith off COVID-19 List, Back at Camp

Lee Smith is back at Atlanta Falcons training camp after a brief stay on the Injured/COVID-19 list.
Author:

Newly acquired tight end Lee Smith was placed on the Injured/COVID-19 List earlier this week.

It was stated several times that being on the list didn't necessarily mean a positive COVID-19 test, but it could be close contact with someone who had tested positive.

Smith followed NFL protocols and has been in isolation this week, but according to Orlando Ledbetter of the AJC, Smith returned to Falcons training camp today.

Smith was one of several Falcons to hit the COVID-19 list this week, but he's the first to return.

Smith was brought in by the Falcons to be a blocking specialist, something lacking in first round pick Kyle Pitts' game. 

Smith has 64 receptions in his 10 year NFL career, a testament to his ability to find a role in the NFL. He had a career high of 12 catches in 2015 with the raiders and has only had double digit receptions twice.

Edge rusher Dante Fowler is the biggest name still missing time. He was placed on the list on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

Lee Smith Atlanta Falcons
Play

Lee Smith off COVID-19 List, Back with Falcons

Lee Smith is back at Atlanta Falcons training camp after a brief stay on the Injured/COVID-19 list.

Arthur Smith on Team Leaders
Play

Arthur Smith: 'There will be Guys that Emerge'

Arthur Smith discusses team leaders including Matt Ryan, Grady Jarrett, and why we shouldn't expect Kyle Pitts to be that guy right away.

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
Play

Injury Updates after First Day of Training Camp

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith updates the injury status of Calvin Ridley, Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, and Deadrin Senat after the first day of training camp.

Others still on the list include defensive tackle John Atkins, defensive end Kobe Jones, and offensive lineman Willie Wright.

Lee Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Lee Smith off COVID-19 List, Back with Falcons

Arthur Smith on Team Leaders
News

Arthur Smith: 'There will be Guys that Emerge'

Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Injury Updates after First Day of Training Camp

Grady Jarrett Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Camp: What Grady Jarrett 'Loves' About New Coach Arthur Smith

0B8D0DA3-A8AA-47F7-BBB6-C9CDCE2855C1
News

Why Julio Jones News Leaves Falcons Owner Arthur Blank ‘Bothered’

Calvin Ridley Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Calvin Concerns? Ridley Sharp as Atlanta Falcons Open Camp

Jalen Mayfield Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons Camp: Rookie Mayfield Gets First-Team Chance

fontenot
News

'Disrespectful': As Camp Opens, Falcons New GM Responds To Critics