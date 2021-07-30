Lee Smith off COVID-19 List, Back with Falcons

Lee Smith is back at Atlanta Falcons training camp after a brief stay on the Injured/COVID-19 list.

Newly acquired tight end Lee Smith was placed on the Injured/COVID-19 List earlier this week.

It was stated several times that being on the list didn't necessarily mean a positive COVID-19 test, but it could be close contact with someone who had tested positive.

Smith followed NFL protocols and has been in isolation this week, but according to Orlando Ledbetter of the AJC, Smith returned to Falcons training camp today.

Smith was one of several Falcons to hit the COVID-19 list this week, but he's the first to return.

Smith was brought in by the Falcons to be a blocking specialist, something lacking in first round pick Kyle Pitts' game.

Smith has 64 receptions in his 10 year NFL career, a testament to his ability to find a role in the NFL. He had a career high of 12 catches in 2015 with the raiders and has only had double digit receptions twice.

Edge rusher Dante Fowler is the biggest name still missing time. He was placed on the list on Wednesday.

Others still on the list include defensive tackle John Atkins, defensive end Kobe Jones, and offensive lineman Willie Wright.