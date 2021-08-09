WR Michael Thomas' Cryptic Tweet: Falcons Foe - 'We're Not Saints'?

More trouble for Atlanta Falcons divisional rival New Orleans Saints as Michael Thomas appears to be airing grievances on social media.

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas took to Twitter on this Monday morning to send a cryptic tweet about "reputations.'' While it's written in the second person, it's relatively obvious he's talking about comments made by coach Sean Payton concerning Thomas's injury.

"They tried to damage your reputation," writes Thomas. "You saved theirs by not telling your side of the story."

It was reported in January that Thomas would need multiple surgeries on his injured ankle.

The last of those surgeries took place in June and Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter that the final surgery could keep Thomas out for a considerable amount of time to start the season.

Days later, Payton told reporters that Thomas shouldn't have waited so long to have his surgery.

"Well, look, it appears we're gonna have to spend some time without him. It's disappointing," Payton said after the Saints first practice. "And we'll work through it with the other players that are here. But the surgery took place, and obviously we would've liked that to happen earlier than later. And quite honestly, it should've."

Thomas posted 149 catches, 1,725 yards, and nine touchdowns in 2019. Those numbers fell to 40 catches for 438 yards in just seven games in 2020 as Thomas battled the ankle injury he suffered in week one.

New Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot was hired away from the Saints, and from a Falcons-centric point of view? He may have gotten out just in time.

Atlanta plays its division rival on November 7 and to close the season on January 9. .. at which point maybe the Saints will have worked through their turmoil. Or maybe not.