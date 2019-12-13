WATCH: Anti-Michael Vick petition reaches 1 million signatures

The NFL announced last month that former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick would serve as one of the 2020 Pro Bowl captains in January. Not everyone is happy about that.

Actually, quite a few people aren't pleased with that decision.

A couple different online petitions calling for the NFL to not honor Vick at the Pro Bowl have combined to reach more than 1.2 million signatures. It's received so much attention, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement this week, saying Vick would remain part of the Pro Bowl festivities.

It's hard to believe so many people are still riled up about Vick's dog-fighting involvement more than a decade after it happened.

One reason it's surprising is the fact being a captain at the Pro Bowl is actually more like torture than an honor. People annually elect to watch grass grow in the winter over the Pro Bowl.

But in all seriousness, the petition signers likely also don't know that Vick is a strong advocate for animals. He publicly supported the Animal Fighting Spectator Prohibition Act in 2014 and has been an active participant in Humane Society’s anti-dogfighting campaigns.

In 2007, Vick plead guilty to federal conspiracy charges for his role in a dogfighting ring. He served nearly two years in jail.

There are always going to be dog lovers that won't forgive Vick. American society as a whole, though, should embrace his drive to make things right with his second chance.

Vick served his punishment, and unless he puts on a real good act, he's shown true contrition. That's more than what a lot of other players who have abused women or children can say.

At the end of the day, though, we have bigger fish to fry than Vick's involvement at the Pro Bowl.