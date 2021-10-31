Matt Ryan's Bleeding Hand Is No Halloween Trick

Skip to main content
    Matt Ryan's Hand Stepped On During First Half vs. Panthers

    It's a not-so-happy Halloween for the Falcons quarterback.
    Author:

    It appears that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is in the Halloween spirit, except this injury is not a trick nor a treat.

    In the middle of the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers, after falling down on a thrown pass, defensive lineman Morgan Fox stepped on Ryan's non-throwing hand.

    Ryan stayed in for the remainder of the drive, using his towel to control the bleeding. The picture is a scene from straight out of a horror movie.

    If you're looking for a scary last-minute Halloween costume, Ryan might have the inspiration.

    It was clear that the injury hampered Ryan, as he only completed passes of two yards or less on the drive.

    Matt Ryan Best Cornerbacks He's Faced
    Play

    At the end of the drive, Ryan threw an interception to Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, who had not seen the field since Week 4 after being sidelined with a foot injury.

    Trainers treated the injury when he came off the field, cleaning it up and placing a glove on his left hand.

    He returned for one more drive in the first half, but it's uncertain as to how effective he'll be and if he needs to be replaced. If Ryan needs to be pulled from the game, backup quarterback Josh Rosen is waiting in the wings.

    In the first half, Ryan completed 10 passes on 13 completions for 64 yards, a touchdown to Cordarrelle Patterson, and the interception to Thompson. He also ran the ball once for three yards.

    The Falcons lead at halftime 10-9 over the Panthers.

