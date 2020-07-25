NFLPA Lands Victories in Negotiations, Training Camp to Begin On Time

After a couple weeks of tense negotiations, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to terms Friday in order to begin training camp on time.

Similar to the MLB, the NFL experienced a game of brinkmanship between the owners and players this month, but when push came to shove, both sides settled their differences for the good of the league. The players in particular, earned many victories in the negotiations.

Most notably, NFL players who opt out of this season will still receive some pay. Players will also earn a paycheck if the coronavirus spreads so badly that it cancels the season before it starts, and the 2020 salary cap will not change.

Finally, the NFL agreed to a cap floor for 2021. Any additional losses of potential revenue will be spread out until 2024.

The NFLPA doesn't want the salary cap to fall because it would mean a smaller pot of the league's revenue going to players, but it's in the best interest for fans and teams like the Atlanta Falcons for the salary cap not to drop either. Even if the salary cap stays at $198 million next season, the contracts the Falcons have on their books for 2021 already has the team over the salary cap. A falling cap would make a tight cap situation worse. At least it won't drop past $175 million.

Players considered to be high risk for COVID-19 can earn $350,000 and an accrued NFL season if they choose to opt out of the 2020 season. Players without pre-existing conditions can earn $150,000. It's far from "NFL star pay," but this allows anyone making the decision whether or not to play this year be strictly about health rather than money.

Additionally, if the season is cancelled before any games are played, players will receive at least $250,000. They will make $300,000 should the cancellation happen after cut-down day.

Overall, Friday's agreement gives quite a few key victories to the players and should make them feel secure enough to get back to the field.

