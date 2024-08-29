Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Says Atlanta Falcons 'Should Be' Picked as NFC South Favorite
The NFL season kicks off next week, and optimism is high within each organization -- but some are more realistic than others, and in terms of the Atlanta Falcons' NFC South title hopes, one rival executive is happy to put the bullseye on Atlanta.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht addressed Tampa media Wednesday and received a question about the national media picking the Falcons to win the NFC South. Licht was short but straightforward.
"That's great," said Licht, who was then asked if he's keeping receipts on those who have chosen the Falcons. "Only when they take shots, but they should be picking the Falcons."
Atlanta, which hasn't won the division since 2016 and hasn't made the playoffs since 2017, is heavily favored to snap both spells this season.
According to Fox Sports, the Falcons have -125 odds at winning the NFC South, followed by the Buccaneers at +300, the New Orleans Saints at +350 and the Carolina Panthers at +1500.
Tampa Bay has taken the division crown each of the past three years, a run that followed the Saints' four-year title run.
The Falcons rank last in NFC South championships, as they hold four, while the Saints (seven), Buccaneers (six) and Panthers (five) all carry narrow advantages.
But Atlanta -- and, evidently, Licht -- believes this year can be different. The Falcons led the division entering December last season but crumbled down the stretch, losing four of their final five games.
A revamped offense led by four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins and a defense that added a combined six Pro Bowl appearances between safety Justin Simmons and outside linebacker Matt Judon has fostered strong external confidence.
But from the moment the Falcons hired head coach Raheem Morris in late January, internal belief ensued. National media followed. And now at least publicly, so has the Buccaneers' lead decision makers.