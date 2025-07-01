Yahoo Sports Names Nightmare Scenario for Atlanta Falcons
Yahoo Sports writer Frank Schwab wrote on Tuesday what he believes is the nightmare scenario for the Atlanta Falcons in 2025. He believes the worst-case scenario for Atlanta is if quarterback Kirk Cousins is voluntarily made the starter.
Getting picked over Michael Penix Jr. would be seen as a sign that the young quarterback isn’t progressing the way the Falcons are hoping he will.
“If the Falcons don't have a winning season because of bad luck, injuries or the defense being poor again, that's not the worst outcome. Penix taking a big step backward would be.” Schwab wrote.
After a five-game stretch where Cousins threw just one touchdown and nine interceptions, Penix was finally given the start in a Week 15 game against the New York Giants. He finished the season with 786 total yards (775 passing and 11 rushing), four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and three interceptions. Nothing ridiculous or eye-popping, but he looked great and genuinely poised in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers. He put up 38 points, had over 300 total yards, three total touchdowns and had seven big-time throws per PFF. However, Schwab believes Penix may be a bit overhyped.
“Michael Penix Jr.'s emergence last season has been overstated a bit. He had some good plays, but also was far from a finished product. What if he gets exposed over a full season?” Schwab writes.
The ultimate nightmare scenario for Atlanta, as detailed by Schwab, would be that both the quarterback they paid a four-year $180 million contract and the quarterback they drafted eighth overall don’t pan out.
By that point, the season would go off the rails with no direction in sight to get back on course. It handcuffs the future knowing how much money and valuable draft capital went into these two players.