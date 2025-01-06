Atlanta Falcons 2025 Opponents Determined
Most of their 2025 opponents had long been revealed prior to Sunday. But at the conclusion of Week 18, all 17 opponents for the 2025 season had been determined for the Atlanta Falcons.
Next season, the Falcons will play eight home games and nine away contests. With the league's ever-expanding overseas efforts, that doesn't necessarily mean the Falcons will play eight times at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But the team will play at least seven times in Atlanta and eight de facto home games. As usual, three of those contests will be against the organization's NFC South rivals -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons will also host the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders in 2025.
Assuming the game occurs in Atlanta, next season will be the first trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Bills and Dolphins since 2017. Both franchises played in Atlanta during the stadium's inaugural season.
It's also been some time since the Rams visited Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They last played in Atlanta during the 2019 season.
Conversely, the Seahawks just visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium this past season.
The 2025 season will be the fifth year in a row the Falcons and Commanders face each other. Washington has won the previous four matchups.
In 2025, the Falcons-Commanders should have primetime appeal with Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr. anchored behind center for both franchises.
On the road, the Falcons will face their usual NFC South rivals. They will also visit the other two teams from the NFC West and AFC East -- the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
It's impossible to determine how difficult the next season's schedule will be at the conclusion of the previous campaign. But the 49ers, Cardinals, Patriots and Jets all finished with losing records in 2024.
Atlanta's final two road opponents will be the Minnesota Vikings and Indianapolis Colts.
The Falcons will face the Commanders and Vikings because, like the Falcons, they finished second in their divisions during the 2024 season. The Vikings secured second place in the NFC North with their loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Atlanta's "17th opponent" was determined in the same fashion. The Colts will be Atlanta's fifth AFC opponent in 2025 because the AFC South is up next in the league's schedule rotation. The Falcons will face the Colts because they also finished second.
The league, though, will not announce when the games will take place in the NFL calendar until sometime in the spring after the draft.