Falcons Predicted to Double Dip at Biggest Roster Need
Based on recent history, it wouldn't be surprising if the Atlanta Falcons address another need besides edge rusher in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. But it wouldn't be shocking if the Falcons targeted the need in the first and then another round either.
ESPN's Justin Reid chose the latter approach for the Falcons in his latest mock draft Monday.
In the first round, Reid predicted the Falcons to select Marshall edge rusher Mike Green at No. 15 overall. Reid also projected the Falcons to select Michigan edge rusher Josiah Stewart at No. 118 overall in the fourth round.
"With the second-fewest picks in this draft (five), the Falcons must select multiple defensive starters. More specifically, they need a presence on the edge, which Green provides," Reid wrote. "No Atlanta defender has reached seven sacks in the past five seasons.
"Meanwhile, Green had a nation-high 17 sacks in 2024. He's a high-energy and bendy rusher with a knack for getting to the QB with a full arsenal of pass-rush moves. He's at his best as a stand-up edge rusher and is also a stout run defender."
Green and Stewart were two of four defensive prospects Reid projected to the Falcons in his seven-round mock. At No. 46 overall in the second round, Reid predicted Atlanta to grab Florida State cornerback Azareye'h Thomas.
The ESPN analyst also had the Falcons picking Iowa defensive tackle Yahya Black in the seventh round.
"Thomas is a true press-man corner who allowed only one completion on 10-plus-yard throws in 2024, the fewest among Power 4 cornerbacks. He had only two college interceptions but has shown an ability to get his hands on the ball and could play immediately in Atlanta," wrote Reid.
The only selection Reid had the Falcons spending on offense was the team's first seventh-round choice. At No. 218 overall, Reid predicted the Falcons to choose Kentucky center Eli Cox.
Green has been one of the more popular choices to the Falcons in mock drafts this offseason. Second-round mocks aren't as widely available, but Thomas is another prospect who has been mentioned as a Falcons possibility.
Edge rusher and cornerback are certainly big areas of need for Atlanta. The Falcons were ranked second-to-last with 31 sacks last season. As Reid detailed, the organization hasn't had a top edge rusher, or one that has even averaged 0.5 sack per game while playing an entire season, in more than half a decade.
The Falcons were also 21st in pass defense and 31st in passing touchdowns allowed in 2024.
Atlanta only has five picks, so the team isn't likely to have the opportunity to make a luxury pick this spring. The Falcons should focus on addressing their needs. Reid rightfully identified the team's biggest needs are on defense.