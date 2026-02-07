NFL Insider Links Falcons QB Kirk Cousins to New Home

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to cut veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins ahead of the start of the new league year in March. This move has been widely speculated since the Falcons restructured Cousins’ contract back in January.

As part of the restructure, Cousins is now guranteed $67.9 million in 2027, money that would be paid whether he remained in Atlanta or not. He could be cut, or if his current contract could be picked up by another team via trade, before March 13. That money is guaranteed. As a result, all signs point to the veteran quarterback hitting free agency ahead of that date.

The restructure reduced his 2026 base salary from a non-guaranteed $35 million to $2.1 million, a stark $32.9 million difference. The deal makes it easier for the Falcons to cut ties.

Atlanta handed Cousins a massive four-year $180 million contract, which included $100 million guaranteed ahead of the 2024 NFL Season. This move would ultimately play a major role in the firings of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot.

Cousins was ultimately benched ahead of a Week 16 matchup with the New York Giants in 2024, after a five-week stretch where Atlanta went 1-4 with the veteran quarterback throwing just one touchdown to nine interceptions while hiding an injury from the team.

He would only see the field in 2025 when injuries sidelined Michael Penix Jr. A bone bruise sidelined Penix in Week 8 and after he partially tore his ACL in Week 11, Cousins finished out the season as the starter.

He was 5-3 as Atlanta’s starter this season, including a 4-0 finish. However, he did not play well enough to justify his contract, and the new regime will likely move on.

Cousins has expressed that he would like to continue playing in 2026. A potential option would be a return to the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent six years of his career.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini with The Athletic has spoken with league sources who have reportedly “pondered” the reunion.

If Cousins is not able to find another hope, other options include television, where he joined the NFL Today cast as a guest analyst for the playoffs, or retirement.

Kirk Cousins’ swag surfing era in Atlanta was short-lived and definitely did not go as expected. However, October of 2024, or “Kirktober,” was certainly one of the most fun times in recent Falcons memory.

