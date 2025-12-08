Raheem Morris Offers Injury Updates On Several Key Starters

FLOWERY BRANCH –The Atlanta Falcons will have a short week after a dismal Week 14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Up next is a familiar foe in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there are several lingering health concerns for the Falcons heading into this one.

Atlanta did not practice on Monday, but they did still release an estimated injury report.

Chief among the injury concerns is the continued absence of star wide receiver Drake London, who has missed three straight games as he recovers from a PCL sprain. Head coach Raheem Morris confirmed on Monday that he considers London to be “day-to-day,” not ruling out a potential return for him on Thursday.

While an estimation, London was listed as a DNP on Monday.

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus also missed Sunday’s game due to his groin injury. Similar to London, Morris described him as “day-to-day.”

Several players were banged up on Sunday against the Seahawks, and were reflected on the injury report. Cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., linebacker Kaden Elliss, and rookie edge Jalon Walker were all treated by the trainers on the sideline, but Terrell and Elliss both returned to the game. Walker did not.

“It was a bruise, looking forward to [Walker] playing this week,” Morris said. “They just may tell you [on the injury report] there's always going to be some limitations to his practice habits and things of that nature. Obviously, it's not the same this week as it's a short week, but I'm looking forward to him playing.”

Terrell and Walker were limited on Monday, while Elliss was a full participant.

Elsewhere, guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), defensive lineman David Onyemata (foot), wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder), and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee) were all limited.

See below for the Falcons’ full estimated injury report from Monday ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

Full Participation

ILB Kaden Elliss (elbow)

Limited Participation

WR KhaDarel Hodge (shoulder)

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee)

Edge Jalon Walker (quad)

CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (neck)

DL Brandon Dorlus (groin)

G Chris Lindstrom (foot)

DL David Onyemata (foot)

Did Not Participate