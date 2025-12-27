Rams Dealt Potentially Devastating Injury Blow Ahead of Falcons Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a difficult blow ahead of their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. Star wide receiver Davante Adams was listed as doubtful for the game due to a hamstring injury that he re-aggravated in Week 15.

The star receiver missed Week 16 and could reportedly be “shut down” for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler . Adams has been a primary target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Over his 14 games played in 2025, Adams has caught 60 passes for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns.

In the absence of the All-Pro receiver, the Falcons will have to focus on another All-Pro wideout in Puka Nacua – he leads the NFL in receptions (114), is second in yards (1,592), and is top-10 in touchdowns (eight). Nacua leads the NFL in receiving yards per game (113.7) and first downs picked up.

The Falcons will have a big challenge, no matter who Stafford targets. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris knows this Rams offense is an elite unit.

“Yeah, these guys are a problem. We know these guys. Start with ‘Weapon X’ [QB Matthew Stafford]. The quarterback is a problem. Obviously, Sean McVay calling it for those guys. And then, you know, Puka's [Nacua] a dog in every right. Leads the league - I don't know what he leads the league in. Probably everything. But it is what it is. And then Davante [Addams] is just who Davante is. And then, obviously, they've done a lot of nice things with their 13 personnel. They've done a lot of nice things with their 11 personnel.

“They've got a bunch of different guys that I know that I was there with. Obviously, ‘X’ [WR Xavier Smith]. Obviously, studied [him] on film from over here. He was very high on our board as well. A guy that they picked up. They've got a lot of guys with - a lot of guys catching the ball for those guys and being very productive. And then, obviously, out of the backfield, very similar to RB Kyren Williams and RB Blake Corum. What they do, guys that can get the ball in their hands and actually be dangerous. So, they're like, I mean, you're talking about one of the best teams, if not the best team in the National Football League.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Rams is set for 8:15 on ESPN.