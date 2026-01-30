Social Media Reacts to the Atlanta Falcons Hiring Ian Cunningham as GM
FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have officially announced that Ian Cunningham will take over as their next general manager. The former assistant general manager of the Chicago Bears is set to take over duties right away and will be introduced to the media next Tuesday (Feb 3rd).
“It was evident through our rigorous interview process that Ian was the right choice for our general manager position,’ wrote Matt Ryan in an official statement. “His vision for our team and organization aligned exactly with the type of leader we were seeking to help take the Falcons to the next level. Throughout Ian’s career, including Super Bowl championships in Baltimore and Philadelphia, Ian has demonstrated the drive and focus it takes to build championship contenders and put them in the position to win games. We love his broad and deep experience across every aspect of talent evaluation and know he’s learned from some of the best in the league. Pairing him with Coach Stefanski is exciting for us, and we can’t wait to see them bring our shared vision to life in everything we do, starting right now.”
Cunningham spent the better part of 14 years with Howie Roseman in Philadelphia and Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore, winning a pair of Super Bowls in that time. He has since played a central role with the new-look team Bears team that won the NFC North for only the second time in the last 15 years.
The hire has largely been celebrated in Atlanta, but it was also met with some frustration from Chicago after it was revealed that the Bears would not get compensatory picks for the hire. Naturally, social media had plenty to say about the team’s decision to hire Cunningham. See below for some oft those reactions.
