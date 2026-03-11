Steve Smith Makes Strong Prediction For Falcons' Jahan Dotson

The Atlanta Falcons knew they needed to fill out their wide receiver room, and got started on that process with the addition of Jahan Dotson. The former first-round pick will come to Atlanta on a two-year deal worth up to $15 million, including $10 million guaranteed (up to $17 million).

Dotson’s average annual value of $7.5 million is filled with escalators . He has 17-game averages of 33 catches for 410 yards and three touchdowns. He had a career-best season in his rookie season, but that was just 35 receptions for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. There is plenty of potential for him to take that next step.

In Atlanta, he should line up as a second option beside Drake London, in a role similar to Darnell Mooney as a field stretcher with elite speed. One former All-Pro wide receiver thinks it could prove to be a perfect role for the 25-year-old. Retired wideout Steve Smith Sr. joined The Athletic ’s Scoop City podcast , where he said Dotson has developed the traits necessary to be a standout wide receiver two.

“He is a starter as a number two wide receiver,” Smith said. “He’s going to go to work with 50 targets, 43 receptions for 800 yards. That’s how I see him.”

Dotson was originally drafted with a top-20 pick, but he did not play as the draft capital indicated he should. Drops and press coverage were issues for him as a rookie, and that pushed him down the depth chart. Smith said that the flashes came in year two, but the new regime opted to move him to the Eagles before year three.

While he did not have a chance to shine in Philadelphia because of the number of mouths to feed, Smith seems to think that the experience in Atlanta could go a lot differently.

“He knows how to use his speed,” Smith said, highlighting a proficiency in his route running and not just relying on his ability to blow past defenders. “He’s consistently showing in his game that you can depend on him.”

After going back to watch his film from Washington versus Philadelphia, Smith explained that the progression was there for Dotson. He just did not have the targets.

Dotson joins Olamide Zacheeus in a wide receiver room with just four total players. After Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham referred to the wide receiver as a “premium position,” more significant additions should be anticipated.

He figures to be a strong depth player for a Falcons team in desperate need of wide receivers to fill out their roster. Dotson joins Olamide Zaccheaus as one of the new additions the front office has made on the first day of the early negotiation window.

Zaccheaus and now Dotsan are players who could come in and provide support every Sunday, but it should be expected that they will bring several more lower-cost guys to compete for reps before double-dipping in the draft for more.