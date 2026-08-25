Why This Could Be the Most Important Week of Falcons' Season

FLOWERY BRANCH – Monday marked the beginning of what could be the most important week of the Atlanta Falcons ’ offseason. As premature as it sounds ahead of a preseason game, how the next several days go could shift the entire 2026 season.

Michael Penix Jr. was officially cleared for full contact – or at least as much as any quarterback can take in a non-contact jersey – late last week, and the quarterback competition can finally get under way at Falcons headquarters. For the first time since he suffered the ACL injury in November of 2025, Penix can take part in team drills.

He has been able to do walk-throughs thus far, but his live work has been strictly limited to individual and 7-on-7 drills. The full 11-on-11, which Kevin Stefanski referred to as “the closest approximation to football,” has been controlled by Penix’s primary competition, Tua Tagovailoa.

In a perfect world, Tagovailoa would have put the competition away before Penix was even cleared. Instead, the veteran has provided some less-than-inspiring reports and performances that rendered his clear advantage moot, or worse, put him behind Penix.

Either way, the door is wide open.

Monday was important, as will the next two days of practice. What really matters is what happens on Friday when the Falcons head down to Miami for their final preseason game of the summer. Stefanski said on Monday that starters would be playing in this exhibition, stopping short of confirming whether Penix would play – but if Penix can, he must.

Penix said earlier this summer he could do everything besides take a hit. He told Cam Newton on a podcast earlier this month that he still needs to clear the mental hurdle of getting tackled, admitting he is hesitant to trust his knee after a third ACL rehabilitation.

Now, Penix needs contact – not a debilitating hit, but contact. He needs to feel the ticking clock of a pass rush, and the team needs to see how he responds.

The Falcons have just three weeks until they travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers and a ferocious front seven, which finished sixth in the NFL in sacks last season. Preserving Penix from contact until Week 1, should he win the job, could prove to be a risky proposition.

With some looming questions along the right side of the offensive line, the Falcons will have a difficult challenge in slowing one of the league’s preeminent rushers, TJ Watt. How comfortable would they be pushing Penix out there with the future Hall of Fame edge rusher coming at his blind side if he is uneasy about being hit?

Win this game, and the Falcons would start 1-0 for just the second time since 2018, jumpstarting the Stefanski era. But can they do it without Penix? So far, Tagovailoa has done little to quiet questions about whether he can rebound from a disastrous 2025 season that led the Dolphins to incur the biggest dead-cap hit in NFL history.

And it makes Friday’s game all the more important.

“I think there's a way to play this game, and you have to play it free, and you have to trust in all the work that's been put in prior to stepping on the field, whether that's rehab or whether that's individual drills or what have you,” Stefanski said Monday. “I think Mike takes great comfort in knowing he's done everything in his power to get his body ready, and now we'll just continue along on the process.”

Live football is the most effective way to prepare for the season, but until that day comes, Stefanski is hesitant to get too far ahead of himself. He opted not to speculate on what could be and instead to focus on what is happening on Penix’s first day of team drills.

“I want to get through today,” the Falcons’ head coach said Monday. “Obviously, it’s his first time back out there. Excited for him, obviously, to do 11-on-11. But we’ll work through that.”

Stefanski and the entire offensive staff have been “very intentional” about how they split the snaps this summer, but now the real evaluation can begin. For the first time this summer, the Falcons can finally evaluate Penix on the same field and in the same situations as Tagovailoa.

What happens next could determine who is under center in Pittsburgh and potentially the direction of Stefanski's first season in Atlanta.

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