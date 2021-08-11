Falcons Podcast: Depth Chart Surprises?

Locked On Falcons: Takeaways From the Falcons First Depth Chart with Guest Dave Choate

The Atlanta Falcons released their first depth chart ahead of its preseason-opening contest Friday against head coach Arthur Smith's former team, the Tennessee Titans.

The one part that sticks out the most about the depth chart is the team's ordering of the right tackle position, placing journeyman Willie Beavers as the starter ahead of former first-round pick Kaleb McGary and rookie Jalen Mayfield.

Beavers was drafted in the fourth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft and played just two games in his rookie season before being waived ahead of the 2017 season.

Since then, Beavers has bounced around several practice squads around the league including the New England Patriots, a second stint with the Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

He even had a stint in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades before joining the Falcons practice squad last season.

Now, he's the top tackle on the depth chart. For now.

Of course, Beavers won't stay there for long, as McGary was only activated from the PUP list this week and has not practiced much with the team.

As always, the depth chart is fluid and will likely change many times before and during the season.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Dave Choate from The Falcoholic to break down the team's first unofficial depth chart ahead of its first preseason game.

The pair also talk about two rookies that have surprised so far in camp before discussing the importance (or lack thereof) of the preseason and the NFL's recent rule changes on taunting.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

