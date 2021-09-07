September 7, 2021
Falcons LISTEN: How Much Pressure Should Arthur Smith Feel?

Locked On Falcons: What Does the Future Hold for the Falcons, Arthur Smith & Matt Ryan? With Guest Jeff Schultz
The hiring of new Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith made him one of the youngest head coaches in the NFL.

At 38 years young, Smith is about to embark on his first season as a head coach after spending a decade in Tennessee.

Smith started off with the Titans in 2011 as a defensive assistant, then worked his way to the offensive side of the ball. By 2019, he was promoted to offensive coordinator and he was leading one of the strongest rushing attacks in the NFL. The success eventually led to his first head coaching gig with the Falcons.

There is a lot of pressure in holding a position that thousands of people want but only 32 can have, especially someone who is in his first head coaching position.

However, youth has proven to be successful in recent memory. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, still the youngest head coach in the NFL at 35, has made it to the Super Bowl. Kevin Stefanski, just a few weeks younger than Smith, took the Browns to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2002. 

The success from young head coaches stems from this idea that they can connect with their team on a different level than an older coach would, and the idea that these coaches aren't afraid to gamble with risky decisions.

The bar is low for Smith to start given that he is inheriting a four-win team from a year ago, but history shows that the Falcons are on the right side of it.

READ MORE: Source: Falcons Work Out former NY Giants WR: NFL Tracker

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman invites Jeff Schultz of The Athletic onto the show to discuss the expectations surrounding Smith as the new head coach for 2021 and beyond.

The pair discuss Falcons owner Arthur Blank's decision-making behind the hiring of Smith, how much the team's success over the years has been spearheaded by their offense, and whether the defense will finally step up. 

They also talk about the pressure placed upon quarterback Matt Ryan and what it could mean for his future in Atlanta.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: A Huge Falcons Season for Calvin Ridley?

