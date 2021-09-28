LISTEN: How High is the Ceiling for Foyesade Oluokun?

Locked On Falcons: Still Searching For Progress After Week 3 with Special Guest Dave Choate

Atlanta Falcons' linebacker Foyesade Oluokun may not be a household name, but he is growing in popularity after his incredible performance in Sunday's win against the New York Giants.

Oluokun matched a career-high in tackles Sunday with 14, which was crucial in helping lead the Falcons to their first win of the season. Through three games, he is tied for fourth in the NFL in tackles behind Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

That's some elite company.

Oluokun, who is in a contract year, has proven to be one of the vital pieces of a Falcons' defense which allowed a season-low 14 points Sunday.

Without him, the Falcons are likely staring at 0-3 - a near-death sentence in the NFL.

While Matt Ryan and Cordarrelle Patterson are getting most of the praise, Oluokun's play is beginning demand more and more recognition.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is invites Dave Choate (The Falcoholic) to the show to recap the good and bad from the Falcons' Week 3 win over the Giants.

Dave discusses whether fans should be focused on the positives from the end of the Giants game or the negatives from earlier in the game.

Then, he shares the standout players on both offense and defense, including Patterson, Lee Smith, Isaiah Oliver and Oluokun before discussing Ryan's inconsistent performance and what the Falcons need to do to get better play from him and the rest of the offense.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

