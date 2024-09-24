Fan Dressed As Trevor Lawrence Is Not Having a Good Night
Like his team, one Jacksonville Jaguars fan in Buffalo had a rough Monday night.
The Buffalo Bills jumped all over the Jaguars on Monday Night Football, establishing a 34–3 by the end of the first half. A Jaguars fan in attendance decided to show up in a costume a little early for Halloween. He dressed up as Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, sporting a jersey and long hair. He didn't look happy with how things were going.
A gif caught the Lawrence lookalike slowly shaking his head in the stands after Lawrence missed a throw. He immediately became a meme.
Yeah, I'm definitely using that in the future.
There wasn't much Lawrence could do on Monday night, as his counterpart Josh Allen lit up the Jags' defense. Allen opened the game 23-of-30, for 263 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills got points out of their first six drives of the night, five touchdowns, and one field goal. The touchdowns came on their first five drives.
Lawrence simply couldn't match Allen. He wasn't as accurate and didn't make plays at the same rate. And he threw an interception to Damar Hamlin. It wasn't his night. Or his lookalike's.