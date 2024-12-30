Fan Video of Eagles-Cowboys Brawl Makes it Look Like Refs Caught in Zombie Attack
The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Dallas Cowboys 41-7 in Week 17. Things got ugly near the end of the rout as a fight spilled into the tunnel behind the end zone late in the fourth quarter when Eagles safety Sydney Brown got into it with two Cowboys players. A mass of individuals got involved and multiple people ended up getting ejected.
Amazing, there was a fan in the tunnel recording at that exact moment and his angle of the brawl really puts the bravery of the officials working the game into perspective.
The delight on the fan's face is obviously a highlight, especially considering when he switches cameras it looks like a scene out of a zombie movie. The one referee has his leg caught under the pile while another just jumps right into the scrum with zero regard for his own safety. At least one of them is in serious trouble if this were say, 28 Points Later.
Between this and the guy who took a helmet to the face at the Military Bowl, it was a rough weekend for officials.