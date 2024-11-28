Fans Declare Thanksgiving is Saved After Giants' QB Shuffle
As of last week, the NFL's mid-afternoon Thanksgiving game wasn't looking too exciting: the Dallas Cowboys vs. the New York Giants, two of the worst teams in the NFL. What's more, each would be playing without its intended QB1. The Giants had just benched Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito, while the Cowboys had been making do with backup Cooper Rush thanks to Dak Prescott's torn hamstring. Lots and lots of jokes ensued.
But a bit late-breaking news has some fans once again fired up about the 4:25 p.m. game: New York will be starting QB2 Drew Lock instead of DeVito, who is sitting out due to a sore throwing forearm. In the words of social media users, Thanksgiving is saved.
We'll see if Lock, who has a 9-14 record as an NFL starter, manages to give struggling Giants fans something to be thankful for.