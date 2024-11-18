NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Tommy DeVito vs. Cooper Rush on Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving this year after the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in the early game. The Giants and Cowboys are currently two of the worst teams in the NFL and things only appear to be getting worse.
The Cowboys lost star quarterback Dak Prescott for the season earlier this month and now the Giants have announced that starting quarterback Daniel Jones is being benched. Which means that the two quarterbacks headlining the premier Thanksgiving time slot will be Cooper Rush and Tommy DeVito.
Fans are not thrilled.
This is but a small sampling of the visceral reaction many fans are experiencing when they realize that they'll be spending the holiday with two quarterbacks who were not NFL starters as recently as Halloween.
The Cowboys did have some success with Rush starting a few years ago as they went 5-1 in his first six starts while putting up mild statistics, but in Week 11 he completed 13 passes for 45 yards in a blowout loss to the Eagles. At this point it's entirely possible Trey Lance actually starts for Dallas on Thanksgiving, which would lead to a whole new batch of unimpressed reactions.
DeVito on the other hand at least brings some interest as people will again remember that he is Italian and his mother makes chicken cutlets. The Giants went 3-3 with DeVito starting last season as he threw eight touchdown passes and his agent rose to national prominence. And this year they're all coming to Thanksgiving dinner.
Pass the remote.