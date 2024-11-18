SI

NFL Fans Had Lots of Jokes About Tommy DeVito vs. Cooper Rush on Thanksgiving

Tommy DeVito and Cooper Rush are coming to Thanksgiving dinner and no one is excited.

Stephen Douglas

Tommy DeVito against the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 season.
Tommy DeVito against the Dallas Cowboys during the 2023 season. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving this year after the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in the early game. The Giants and Cowboys are currently two of the worst teams in the NFL and things only appear to be getting worse.

The Cowboys lost star quarterback Dak Prescott for the season earlier this month and now the Giants have announced that starting quarterback Daniel Jones is being benched. Which means that the two quarterbacks headlining the premier Thanksgiving time slot will be Cooper Rush and Tommy DeVito.

Fans are not thrilled.

This is but a small sampling of the visceral reaction many fans are experiencing when they realize that they'll be spending the holiday with two quarterbacks who were not NFL starters as recently as Halloween.

The Cowboys did have some success with Rush starting a few years ago as they went 5-1 in his first six starts while putting up mild statistics, but in Week 11 he completed 13 passes for 45 yards in a blowout loss to the Eagles. At this point it's entirely possible Trey Lance actually starts for Dallas on Thanksgiving, which would lead to a whole new batch of unimpressed reactions.

DeVito on the other hand at least brings some interest as people will again remember that he is Italian and his mother makes chicken cutlets. The Giants went 3-3 with DeVito starting last season as he threw eight touchdown passes and his agent rose to national prominence. And this year they're all coming to Thanksgiving dinner.

Pass the remote.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL