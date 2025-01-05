Fans Loved Bryce Young's Steph Curry-Esque Celebration on Cool TD Throw
Bryce Young has quietly played the best football of his career in recent weeks and, in the most exciting development yet for the former No. 1 pick, has clearly regained a ton of confidence. After getting benched earlier this year Young has turned it around and even been having fun out there, throwing for four TDs and no picks in the two games leading up to the season finale.
The Panthers were long eliminated entering Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons but had the opportunity to play spoiler with their division rival needing a win to have a shot at the NFC South crown. Young gladly obliged, throwing three touchdowns in the first three quarters to keep Carolina apace with Atlanta.
His second TD pass brought proof that Young has turned a corner confidence-wise. He found Tommy Trimble in the back of the end zone for the score and turned around to celebrate before the pass found Trimble's hands. It was not only Steph Curry-esque, but Lamar Jackson-esque as well.
Easily the coolest play of Young's career so far. And fans loved it.
It's great to see Young thrive after struggling so intently earlier this season. A few good games at the end of a meaningless season makes a superstar not, but these are strides we hadn't seen from Young.
Among the many questions about the direction of the franchise, Young doesn't appear to be one of them. Not anymore.