Fans Loved Daniel Jones’s Classy Christmas Gifts to Former Giants Teammates
Daniel Jones was in the giving mood.
It’s been a pretty tough year for Daniel Jones.
After a disappointing 2-8 start to the season, Jones was benched by the Giants, and soon after he and the team mutually parted ways.
Jones has since landed on the Vikings’ practice squad, but he hasn’t forgotten about his old teammates in New York.
With Christmas just days away, Jones sent out gifts to the offensive lineman charged with protecting him throughout the season and was sure to include his former Giants teammates on the “Nice” list.
Fans appreciated the classy gesture from Jones amid a tough season.
While the year might not have gone the way Jones had hoped, he has the chance to start 2025 on a high note, as the Vikings are tied for the best record in the NFC at 12-2.
