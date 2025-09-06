Fans Loved Justin Herbert’s Ice Cold Slide to Win the Game for the Chargers
The Chargers left Brazil with a season-opening win over the Chiefs, and they finished the game off in style.
With just over two minutes left to play and the Chiefs already out of timeouts, the Chargers held a 27–21 lead, needing just one more first down to effectively end the game. Facing third-and-14, quarterback Justin Herbert looked downfield, saw nothing, and decided to do it himself, scrambling right and turning up along the sideline, crossing the first-down marker, and sliding his way to victory.
Herbert put a bit of special sauce on that slide, too.
Herbert had reason to celebrate. Not only had the Chargers secured the win, snapping a seven-game losing streak against their division rival, but he had one of the most complete games of his career, throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns.
Online, fans simply loved the attitude with which Herbert slide his way into the win.
Style points don’t count extra in the NFL, but when you’re team already has a six-point lead, they don’t need to count extra.
The Chargers will be back on the field next week, taking a road trip to Las Vegas to face off against the Raiders and potentially get off to a 2–0 start against the AFC West.