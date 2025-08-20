SI

Fans Loved Rome Odunze's New Hairdo at Bears Camp

The pass catcher hard-launched an afro in Chicago this week.

Mike Kadlick

Odunze hard-launched a new haircut on Up and Adams.
Odunze hard-launched a new haircut on Up and Adams.
Bears fans have plenty to be excited about this coming season. A new head coach in Ben Johnson, a budding quarterback in Caleb Williams, and a quality pass-catching group led by wide receiver Rome Odunze are among the many glimmers of hope for a Chicago team looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Speaking of Odunze, the second-year pass catcher apparently decided that the final week of preseason was the perfect time to hard-launch a new hairdo. During an appearance on Up and Adams with Kay Adams on Tuesday, the 2025 first-round pick could be seen rocking an afro as he sat on set with teammate D.J. Moore.

Instead of listening to the meat and potatoes of the conversation, NFL fans immediately flocked to social media to comment on Odunze's new flow. Take a look at some of the best responses across X (formerly Twitter):

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

