Fans Loved Rome Odunze's New Hairdo at Bears Camp
Bears fans have plenty to be excited about this coming season. A new head coach in Ben Johnson, a budding quarterback in Caleb Williams, and a quality pass-catching group led by wide receiver Rome Odunze are among the many glimmers of hope for a Chicago team looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Speaking of Odunze, the second-year pass catcher apparently decided that the final week of preseason was the perfect time to hard-launch a new hairdo. During an appearance on Up and Adams with Kay Adams on Tuesday, the 2025 first-round pick could be seen rocking an afro as he sat on set with teammate D.J. Moore.
Take a look:
Instead of listening to the meat and potatoes of the conversation, NFL fans immediately flocked to social media to comment on Odunze's new flow. Take a look at some of the best responses across X (formerly Twitter):