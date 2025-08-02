Tom Brady Weighs In on Bears' Caleb Williams, Ben Johnson Ahead of 2025 Season
After a rocky rookie year which included his offensive coordinator and head coach getting fired midseason, Caleb Williams will look to progress under the leadership of new Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Chicago hired Johnson after his success with the Lions offense and quarterback Jared Goff, and the rookie head coach will now try to replicate that magic with Williams and the Bears.
NFL legend and Fox broadcaster Tom Brady talked about the importance of the relationship between Williams and Johnson for the second-year quarterback's development this season.
"He does a lot of things really well," Brady said of Williams to Fox 32 News. "I think Ben's gonna help him a lot. It's a great offensive system he'll be in. Now it's about them really getting on the same page and really getting in tune with Caleb's strengths and weaknesses and really try to obviously mitigate the weaknesses and propagate the strengths."
Both Williams and Johnson have spoken highly of each other since before Johnson was even hired by the Bears. Since he joined Chicago, the head coach-quarterback duo appear to have gotten off to a smooth start.
"It's been great. He's been awesome," Williams said of Johnson this week on Waddle and Silvy on ESPN Chicago. "He's been a great teacher, he's been a great coach. When it's time to teach, he's teaching me and he's hard on me, he's tough on me on the field. Then off the field it's more learning, trying to figure out exactly what we want to get at and what he wants when he calls the play."
The relationship between Johnson and Williams will undergo its first true test when the Bears open the season against the Vikings on Sept. 8.