Fantasy Studs and Duds NFL Week 6: Cam Skattebo’s Breakout
We decided to keep tabs on the best and worst fantasy football performances after all the surprising breakout games that occurred last week.
Not many expected to see Panthers running back Rico Dowdle and 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne carry their respective fantasy managers to victory in Week 5.
Hopefully, by now, we’ve all learned to be bold with our lineups, because even this week started with a surprising result after rookie running back Cam Skattebo delivered 98 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns during the Giants’ upset win over the Eagles on Thursday night.
And if you decided to bench players from the Jets-Broncos game in London, well, pat yourself on the back because that was not a friendly one for fantasy football managers.
Here are the studs and duds from NFL Week 6. Eventually, we’ll have some studs from Sunday’s slate—I think.
This story will be updated throughout the day. Points from Sleeper PPR standard scoring format.
Studs
Cameron Skattebo, RB, Giants
Fantasy points: 31.00
Stats: 19 carries, 98 yards, 3 TDs; two catches, 12 yards
It’s starting to look very strange that Skattebo fell to the fourth round of the 2025 draft. With how well he’s performed, the rookie running back could be leading many fantasy managers to the postseason. Skattebo put the finishing touches on the beatdown of the Eagles on Thursday night, scoring three consecutive touchdowns to end the game.
Duds
Justin Fields, QB, Jets
Fantasy points: 4.90
Stats: 9-of-17, 45 yards; seven carries, 31 yards
Maybe fantasy football isn’t for you if you decided to start Fields against the Broncos’ ferocious defense. Fields couldn’t get anything going, not even with his legs, which has been the case for the second consecutive week. The 0–6 Jets only had 82 total yards in London, including minus-10 yards passing. Fields was also sacked nine times.
Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
Fantasy points: 4.30
Stats: Eight targets, three catches, 13 yards
Wilson might have shouted more in coach Aaron Glenn’s direction after this atrocious offensive performance from the Jets. Wilson should probably ask for a quarterback change, too. Fields tried to hit Wilson late in the game, but threw the pass too late before he took a sack on fourth down to end the game.