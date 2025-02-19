Fastest Quarterback 40-Yard Dash Times in NFL Combine History
The NFL scouting combine brings together the next generation of potential football stars in a showcase of their strength, speed and talent.
Beginning Feb. 27, the combine will see top prospects from across the country come together in Indianapolis to perform for the scouts and NFL coaches that will decide their futures in the league.
In addition to its function for NFL front offices, the combine also helps introduce players to a wider audience of NFL fans that might not be as tuned in to the college football calendar.
It’s no surprise that the 40-yard dash is one of the most closely watched events on the combine schedule, and in the modern era of football, it’s possible that quarterback speed in more important than it has ever been in the history of the sport.
Below is a look at how quarterbacks have fared at the NFL combine over the years.
Which quarterback holds the fastest 40 time?
If we gave you three guesses, chances are you would only need one.
Michael Vick recorded the fastest time of any quarterback in the history of the combine when he participated in the event in 2001 coming out of Virginia Tech. The 4.33 time he put up was not just the fastest quarterback time ever recorded, but put him amongst some of the top times ever recorded by players at any position.
Now well beyond his playing days and into his career as an analyst, Vick still has plenty of speed. In 2021, Vick ran the 40 once again as a part of Rich Eisen’s annual “Run Rich Run” event to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Vick put up a time of 4.72 seconds, putting him on par with some of the players set to be drafted that year.
While it is a bit more common today to see players at wide receiver, running back or cornerback break the 4.3-second mark—Xavier Worthy and Nate Wiggins both went sub-4.3 seconds in 2024, and were first-round draft picks—no quarterback has done it yet, and Vick still holds the top spot on the list.
Which quarterbacks have recorded the fastest 40 times in recent years?
The fastest quarterbacks in the history of the combine includes some names you would very much expect and others you probably wouldn’t.
First, it’s important to note that many of the top quarterback prospects elect not to run the 40 at the combine, opting instead to use their pro day or skip the exercise entirely. Especially for quarterbacks expected to be taken near the top of the draft, the perception is that running could do more harm than good for their draft prospects, so why risk the potential for a disappointing showing?
Additionally, NFL.com data gets spotty some time around 2005, so some fast entries, including Vick’s record, aren’t on their online list for some reason. That said, here are the top 40-yard dash times from quarterbacks from NFL.com’s available dataset.
Player
School
Time
Year
Reggie McNeal
Texas A&M
4.35
2006
Robert Griffin III
Baylor
4.41
2012
Anthony Richardson
Florida
4.43
2023
Marcus Vick
Virginia Tech
4.47
2006
Max Duggan
TCU
4.52
2023
Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati
4.52
2022
Marcus Mariota
Oregon
4.52
2015
Tyrod Taylor
Virginia Tech
4.52
2011
Malik Cunningham
Louisville
4.53
2023
Trevor Knight
Texas A&M
4.54
2017
Nick Marshall
Auburn
4.54
2015
Jarrett Brown
West Virginia
4.54
2010
Brad Smith
Missouri
4.54
2006
Kedon Slovis
BYU
4.55
2024
Russell Wilson
Wisconsin
4.55
2012
Josh Johnson
San Diego
4.55
2008
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
UCLA
4.56
2023
Jeff Driskel
Louisiana Tech
4.56
2016
Trace McSorley
Penn State
4.57
2019
Blake Sims
Alabama
4.57
2015
Jared Zabransky
Boise State
4.57
2007
D. J. Shockley
Georgia
4.57
2006
Cole McDonald
Hawaii
4.58
2020
Jake Locker
Washington
4.58
2011
Jalen Hurts
Oklahoma
4.59
2020
Who was the fastest quarterback at the 2024 combine?
While 14 quarterbacks attended the 2024 combine, just four of them took part in the 40-yard dash.
Here’s how they stacked up:
Player
School
Time
Kedon Slovis
BYU
4.55
Sam Hartman
Notre Dame
4.80
Austin Reed
Western Kentucky
4.82
Spencer Rattler
South Carolina
4.95