SI

Former Colts Owner Jim Irsay Relapsed in Final Years, per Report

Irsay died suddenly in May at age 65.

Mike McDaniel

Former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly relapse in the years leading up to his sudden death in May of this year.
Former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly relapse in the years leading up to his sudden death in May of this year. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died suddenly in May at age 65, reportedly relapsed with drugs in the years leading up to his death, according to a report from The Washington Post.

An investigation conducted by The Post unveiled a relapse of drug issues that Irsay and the Colts hid from the public. At the core of the relapse and addiction, per the report, was Harry Haroutunian, a prominent addiction specialist in California. Several people who spoke with The Post alleged that Haroutunian "regularly supplied" Irsay with opioid pills that led to the Colts owner's relapse. This included a prescription of more than 200 opioid pills in the days leading up to his overdoses in December of 2023.

Haroutunian also allegedly treated Irsay with ketamine anesthetics in the months leading up to the owner's death in May. Ketamine anesthetics were ruled to have contributed to the 2023 death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

Haroutunian told The Post that he "dedicated 18 months of [his] life trying to care for him...as a brother." He also added that he did "everything he could to make him as comfortable as possible."

Haroutunian declined comment when pressed by The Post on allegations that he supplied Irsay with opioids.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL