Former Colts Owner Jim Irsay Relapsed in Final Years, per Report
Former Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who died suddenly in May at age 65, reportedly relapsed with drugs in the years leading up to his death, according to a report from The Washington Post.
An investigation conducted by The Post unveiled a relapse of drug issues that Irsay and the Colts hid from the public. At the core of the relapse and addiction, per the report, was Harry Haroutunian, a prominent addiction specialist in California. Several people who spoke with The Post alleged that Haroutunian "regularly supplied" Irsay with opioid pills that led to the Colts owner's relapse. This included a prescription of more than 200 opioid pills in the days leading up to his overdoses in December of 2023.
Haroutunian also allegedly treated Irsay with ketamine anesthetics in the months leading up to the owner's death in May. Ketamine anesthetics were ruled to have contributed to the 2023 death of Friends star Matthew Perry.
Haroutunian told The Post that he "dedicated 18 months of [his] life trying to care for him...as a brother." He also added that he did "everything he could to make him as comfortable as possible."
Haroutunian declined comment when pressed by The Post on allegations that he supplied Irsay with opioids.