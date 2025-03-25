Former Patriots Lineman Says Team Should Draft Will Campbell Over Travis Hunter
With all signs pointing to the Tennessee Titans selecting quarterback Cam Ward at the top of the 2024 NFL draft and both the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants seemingly showing interest in Shedeur Sanders, there's a real chance that WR/CB hybrid Travis Hunter will be available when the New England Patriots are on the clock at No. 4 overall.
Despite this, one of their former franchise cornerstones thinks they should opt for selecting an offensive lineman, á la Will Campbell, with their first-round pick.
"I think that it's hard to win in the league today because there's so many variables, so many guys going down with injuries, so many guys that you're kinda banking on that don't end up being what you want," longtime Patriots offensive tackle Matt Light responded when broached with the question: Hunter or Campbell? during an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub's Zolak and Bertrand. "But you can't go wrong with a big, solid human blocking for your most valuable guy on offense, so I'm always gonna go offensive line—especially if you're in a rebuild phase, which they are, obviously."
"Over the best player, according to everybody, in the draft?" he was asked again by host Scott Zolak.
"Yeah, and I think there [have been] a lot of guys that [were] the best player, or they talk about them being that, but it doesn't always translate, right?" Light continued. "It doesn't translate for a million reasons, some of which are just the coaches that are around them, the system change, whatever it may be. Again that's why I'd go with the big, powerful human taking care of the guy up front."
You can certainly make the case for the Patriots selecting either player. On one hand, New England's rookie quarterback Drake Maye was sacked 34 times in 2024-25. On the other, none of his pass catchers surpassed 700 receiving yards on the season.