Former South Carolina Safety Nick Emmanwori Made History at 2025 NFL Combine

At 220 pounds, @GamecockFB safety Nick Emmanwori reached a top speed of 23.53 mph on his 4.38u forty, tied for the third-fastest speed by a safety over the last three Combines.



Emmanwori also posted an official 43" vertical & 11'6" broad jump.



