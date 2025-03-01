Former South Carolina Safety Nick Emmanwori Made History at 2025 NFL Combine
There will be plenty of "big winners" crowned at the NFL scouting combine this week in Indianapolis. After Friday night's performance—however—none may have helped their draft stock more than Nick Emmanwori.
While out among fellow defensive backs in the 2025 class, the safety broke combine history at Lucas Oil Stadium. As pointed out by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football, Emmanwori's 43-inch vertical jump was the highest ever recorded at the event by someone weighing at least 200 pounds.
Here's a look at the feat:
Emmanwori also recorded the longest broad jump among safeties at 11'6", and the second-fastest 40-yard dash at 4.38 seconds.
Over three seasons roaming the defensive backfield for the Gamecocks, Emmanwori tallied 250 total tackles, six interceptions—including two pick-sixes in 2024—and 11 passes defensed.
Pair that with his dominant performance in Indy this week, and the 21-year-old is sure to be among the top safeties selected in April's NFL draft.