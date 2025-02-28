SI

10 Fastest Safety 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine

The defensive backs clocked in some impressive times on Friday night.

Mike Kadlick

Navy defensive back Rayuan Lane III runs the 40-yard dash.
Navy defensive back Rayuan Lane III runs the 40-yard dash. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After 72 hours of rumors, interviews, and plenty of press conferences, we're now onto day two of the on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine.

Following the cornerbacks, the '25 safety class took the field on Friday afternoon to show off their speed in the 40-yard dash.

Here's a look at the top ten times from the position group:

Rank

Name

School

40-Yard Dash Time

t-10.

Malaki Starks

Georgia

4.50

t-10.

Alijah Clark

Syracuse

4.50

t-8.

Jaylen Reed

Penn State

4.49

t-8.

R.J. Mickens

Clemson

4.49

7.

Jonas Sanker

Virginia

4.48

t-5.

Craig Woodson

California

4.45

t-5.

Andrew Mukuba

Texas

4.45

4.

Billy Bowman Jr.

Oklahoma

4.42

3.

Kitan Crawford

Nevada

4.41

2.

Nick Emmanwori

South Carolina

4.38

1.

Marques Sigle

Kansas State

4.37

And here's a look at their attempts:

t-10. Malaki Starks, Georgia

Former Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
Former Georgia safety Malaki Starks. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Time: 4.50 seconds

t-10. Alijah Clark, Syracuse

Alijah Clark breaks up a pass.
Alijah Clark breaks up a pass. / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Time: 4.50 seconds

t-8. Jaylen Reed, Penn State

Former Penn State safety Jaylen Reed.
Former Penn State safety Jaylen Reed. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Time: 4.49 seconds

t-8. R.J. Mickens, Clemson

Former Clemson Tigers safety R.J. Mickens.
Former Clemson Tigers safety R.J. Mickens. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Time: 4.49 seconds

7. Jonas Sanker, Virginia

Jonas Sanker breaks up a pass.
Jonas Sanker breaks up a pass. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Time: 4.48 seconds

t-5. Craig Woodson, California

Craig Woodson puts a fist up.
Craig Woodson puts a fist up. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Time: 4.45 seconds

t-5. Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Former Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba.
Former Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 4.45 seconds

4. Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

Billy Bowman Jr. celebrates an interception.
Billy Bowman Jr. celebrates an interception. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Time: 4.42 seconds

3. Kitan Crawford, Nevada

Kitan Crawford attempts a tackle.
Kitan Crawford attempts a tackle. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Time: 4.41 seconds

2. Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Former South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori.
Former South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Time: 4.38 seconds

1. Marques Sigle, Kansas State

Former Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle.
Former Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Time: 4.37 seconds

