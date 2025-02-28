10 Fastest Safety 40-Yard Dash Times at the 2025 NFL Combine
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Green Bay Packers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Washington Commanders
After 72 hours of rumors, interviews, and plenty of press conferences, we're now onto day two of the on-field portion of the 2025 NFL scouting combine.
Following the cornerbacks, the '25 safety class took the field on Friday afternoon to show off their speed in the 40-yard dash.
Here's a look at the top ten times from the position group:
Rank
Name
School
40-Yard Dash Time
t-10.
Malaki Starks
Georgia
4.50
t-10.
Alijah Clark
Syracuse
4.50
t-8.
Jaylen Reed
Penn State
4.49
t-8.
R.J. Mickens
Clemson
4.49
7.
Jonas Sanker
Virginia
4.48
t-5.
Craig Woodson
California
4.45
t-5.
Andrew Mukuba
Texas
4.45
4.
Billy Bowman Jr.
Oklahoma
4.42
3.
Kitan Crawford
Nevada
4.41
2.
Nick Emmanwori
South Carolina
4.38
1.
Marques Sigle
Kansas State
4.37
And here's a look at their attempts:
t-10. Malaki Starks, Georgia
Time: 4.50 seconds
t-10. Alijah Clark, Syracuse
Time: 4.50 seconds
t-8. Jaylen Reed, Penn State
Time: 4.49 seconds
t-8. R.J. Mickens, Clemson
Time: 4.49 seconds
7. Jonas Sanker, Virginia
Time: 4.48 seconds
t-5. Craig Woodson, California
Time: 4.45 seconds
t-5. Andrew Mukuba, Texas
Time: 4.45 seconds
4. Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
Time: 4.42 seconds
3. Kitan Crawford, Nevada
Time: 4.41 seconds
2. Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
Time: 4.38 seconds
1. Marques Sigle, Kansas State
Time: 4.37 seconds