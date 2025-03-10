Former Steelers RB Teases Pittsburgh Return After Ben Roethlisberger Does The Same
Now that former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has (jokingly) teased coming out of retirement, one ex-Steelers running back has said he might do the same.
Big Ben's comments came after the Steelers agreed to trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, one of this offseason's strongest available acquisitions. When news of the deal broke, the former QB joked that with "DK Metcalf on one side, [George Pickens] on the other" and "[Pat Freiermuth] working the middle" he "might still have a couple throws in me"—to which ex-Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell later chimed in.
"If Ben come back, on everything I'm sliding too," Ben posted on X (formerly Twitter) early Monday morning.
While the thought of a reunion sounds fun, Bell would have some work to do winning Steelers fans over once again after his messy exit from the team. Rather than re-sign with Pittsburgh on the franchise tag in 2018, Bell opted to sit out the entire season, then left for the New York Jets the following year.
Ultimately, the Steelers will be better off moving forward than looking toward days past with either Bell or Roethlisberger—but it is fun to reminisce.