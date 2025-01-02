The Four NFL Teams Without a Player Named to the Pro Bowl This Year
The NFL regular season is coming to end, which means we're getting to one of the best times of the year—playoff football.
We've also arrived at the time of the year in which players are rewarded for their stellar efforts by being named to the AFC and NFL Pro Bowl teams.
The NFL released those names on Thursday morning, which didn't include Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the first time since he took over as the starting quarterback in Kansas City.
While a number of players are rightfully celebrating the honor of being picked as among the best in the game, four teams are having a quiet Thursday as none of their players got picked for the Pro Bowl. Those teams are the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.
The Dolphins are the only team in that group that still has a very slim chance of making the playoffs, so it's not a surprise that those teams don't have any Pro Bowlers on their roster. But there are some big names, like Tyreek Hill, who didn't have their names called.