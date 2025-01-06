Fox’s Greg Olsen Got Sappy About Aaron Rodgers’s Potential Last TD Pass to Davante Adams
You couldn’t dream up a better storybook ending for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams on the New York Jets. Well—the ultimate dream would have been a Super Bowl championship, but this arguably takes second place.
In the Jets’ season-ending win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Rodgers made a special piece of NFL history and also created an unforgettable moment for his trusty wide receiver.
Early in the fourth quarter, Rodgers escaped pressure in the Dolphins’ red zone and had a clear, wide-open path for a rushing score. However, the veteran decided to stop and throw a nifty pass to Adams for the touchdown, the pair’s 83rd of all time which is good for third in league history.
Amid speculation over the Jets duo’s future, Fox announcers Joe Davis and Greg Olsen delivered some sentimental commentary on what could be Rodgers’ last ever touchdown pass to Adams.
“Rodgers runs and throws…Touchdown! He finds Adams!” Davis said. “Boy he’s been—you could tell all day—trying to get it there, trying to get it to Davante Adams for a touchdown, and for the 83rd time he does.”
“How fitting, and what could be his last ever game in the league,” Olsen said. “The two guys he brought here with him from Green Bay, Lazard has the long explosive (touchdown), and then probably his best target of his career, one of his closest friends, Davante Adams.”
The Jets went on to win, 32–20, at MetLife Stadium as Rodgers put together a vintage performance with 274 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and one interception.
The 41-year-old has previously stated his desire to return to the Jets for 2025 and beyond, though it remains to be seen whether that feeling is mutual.