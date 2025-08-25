SI

Free Agent Amari Cooper to Sign With Familiar Team After Stint With Bills

Cooper was one of the top free agents still available ahead of the 2025 season.

Brigid Kennedy

Cooper split the 2024 season between the Browns and the Bills.
Cooper split the 2024 season between the Browns and the Bills. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported early Monday evening. The financials of the deal were not immediately clear.

Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, started the 2024 season with the Browns and ended it with the Bills, to whom he was traded in October. He finished the campaign with 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns. Notably, Cooper was drafted with the fourth pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015, and played three and a half seasons with the team.

News of Cooper's signing also comes just hours after Raiders WR1 Jakobi Meyers requested a trade out of the organization when his camp and the front office were unable to agree on a contract extension. According to Rapoport, Vegas has "no plans" to deal Meyers, even in light of his request, but Cooper's arrival will definitely shore up the receiving corps in the event Meyers does head out.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL