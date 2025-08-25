Free Agent Amari Cooper to Sign With Familiar Team After Stint With Bills
Free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders on a one-year deal, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported early Monday evening. The financials of the deal were not immediately clear.
Cooper, a five-time Pro Bowler, started the 2024 season with the Browns and ended it with the Bills, to whom he was traded in October. He finished the campaign with 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns. Notably, Cooper was drafted with the fourth pick by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015, and played three and a half seasons with the team.
News of Cooper's signing also comes just hours after Raiders WR1 Jakobi Meyers requested a trade out of the organization when his camp and the front office were unable to agree on a contract extension. According to Rapoport, Vegas has "no plans" to deal Meyers, even in light of his request, but Cooper's arrival will definitely shore up the receiving corps in the event Meyers does head out.