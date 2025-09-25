FS1 Analyst Says One Play Will Keep Russell Wilson Out of the Hall of Fame
The Giants are pulling the plug on their Russell Wilson era after three underwhelming games from the veteran quarterback, opting to go with rookie Jaxson Dart for the rest of the season. Wilson, now 36 and nowhere near the player he was in his prime, may regroup and write some more chapters in his book. When it closes there is no doubt that he'll be considered one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.
Will it be enough, though, to get him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Greg Jennings, opining on First Things First, doesn't think so. And that one single play will decide Wilson's fate as opposed to a growing argument that Wilson has hampered his chances of being enshrined in Canton with his mediocre play late in his career.
"You can't play yourself out of something you weren't in and although Russ has had a tremendous career, and I'm saying it like it's over because I believe it's over," Jennings said.
Jennings argued the Wilson's case is hurt because people think that the Seahawks' prolonged success was more a product of its incredible defense.
Pressed by co-host Kevin Wildes whether Wilson would already be a Hall of Famer had Malcolm Butler not intercepted that pass to swing Super Bowl XLIX, Jennings said yes.
Pro Football Reference ranks Wilson's Hall of Fame monitor at 94.26, 18th among all quarterbacks. The average for a signal-caller who has made it in is 103.58.